Morrisons is trialling in-store tech that enables shoppers to select nicotine-quitting products via an on-shelf touchscreen and collect them from a vending machine when they exit the store.

In the trial, shoppers select from a range of the smoking cessation products – from brands including Nicorette, Nicotinell, NiQuitin and Galpharm – at a screen on a regular in-aisle shelf. They then receive a printed ticket, which can be scanned and paid for at a manned or self-checkout. Upon purchase, the shopper receives another printed ticket, which is scanned at a vending machine near the exit doors of the store. Once scanned, the machine dispenses the chosen product.

The technology – which is being trialled at Morrisons Dukinfield in Greater Manchester – has been supplied by StrongPoint, and utilises its Vensafe kiosk and dispenser system. Vensafe is used in more than 2,500 stores across Europe – among them Rewe, Carrefour, Coop and ICA – with a heavy presence in Norway and Sweden. In those markets, it commonly secures items like medications, razor blades, tobacco and phone cards, which shoppers purchase on a standalone touchscreen within the store, or a screen on the vending machine itself.

The same technology, with the same customer journey, was in November trialled by Sainsbury’s and offered a range of Pokémon toys. A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s at the time said the testing of the tech was part of “our regular reviews and trials of security measures”.

StrongPoint said its Vensafe system, given products were accessible only after payment, “virtually eliminates the possibility of theft”. And since the machine tracks all door openings and stock changes, it “reduces shrinkage from internal theft to nearly zero”. Applied to other commonly stolen products, the solution negates the need for on-item security tags or lock boxes. The system also allows for age-restricted items to be purchased via self-checkout with AI-based age estimation.

Asda began trials of StrongPoint’s Vensafe dispenser last year, for vaping and tobacco products. As part of proof-of-concept testing, the machine has been placed behind a kiosk desk at Asda’s Ashton-under-Lyne store and the customer purchase journey remains unchanged. The move was expected to “help prevent antisocial behaviour”, an Asda spokesman said.