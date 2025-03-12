Walsh Mushrooms Group has announced its investment in a £10m state-of-the-art mushroom growing facility in Worcestershire.

Walsh is one of the largest suppliers of fresh mushrooms across Ireland and UK. It is investing in a five-year investment project to develop the new facility near its distribution centre in Evesham, Worcestershire.

Construction on the facility begins next month, with completion expected by the end of the year.

“After a lot of research, development and planning, this is the biggest step-change for the mushroom industry in over two decades,” said director Alan Walsh. “This investment underscores Walsh Mushrooms Group’s dedication to innovation, sustainability and expanding its capacity to meet the growing demand of our customers for high-quality British mushrooms.”

The move represents the group’s commitment to be at the forefront of mushroom production, it said, while also recognising the challenges ahead, particularly with labour.

The initiative will integrate robotic technology to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes and reduce labour and energy requirements.

The facility will be powered by sustainable energy sources.