NielsenIQ
NIQ is the world's leading consumer intelligence company. NIQ delivers the most complete and clear understanding of shopper and market trends so that you can know what’s happening, why it’s happening, and what to do about it. Together with GfK they provide The Full View (TM).
- Promotional Video
Unlocking consumer choices within beers, wines & spirits (BWS)
The market data experts at NielsenIQ explain the best retail strategies for alcoholic beverages as cost-of-living pressures continue to open up home occasions for beer, wine and spirits (BWS).