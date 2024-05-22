Nisa has opened its first Express store in the north west of England, with retailers Sam Nahshall and Abdullah Mohammed.

The 1,000 sq ft store in Liverpool boasts an extensive food-to-go range, including items from Rollover Hot Dogs and Country Choice, as well as “unique” products such as American chocolates, Turkish baklava, and halal products that aim to cater to “local diverse tastes”.

The store also offers Co-op own-label products as part of its grocery range.

“Choosing to feature Co-op’s range was based on positive feedback from the community, and it plays a crucial role in differentiating our store from others in the area,” said Mohammed.

“By including these popular items, we aim to meet customer expectations and enhance their shopping experience.”

Nahshall added: “We are thrilled to open our new Nisa Express store right here in the heart of Liverpool. This store isn’t just about bringing new products to the area; it’s about serving and growing with the community.

“We’ve carefully selected each product to meet the unique needs of our customers, and we’re excited to introduce a shopping experience that combines convenience with quality. Seeing our vision come to life and the positive response from the community has been incredibly rewarding.”

Nahshall and Mohammed are bringing 14 years of retail experience to the new venture and own three other convenience stores under their own independent fascia, Baltic Xpress, in Liverpool. They plan to open a second Nisa Express store in the city this year.

Nisa first launched its Express format in 2020 with the aim to cater for retailers operating in more compact spaces.