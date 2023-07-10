Norwegian Seafood Council
The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) proudly represents Seafood from Norway, working together with the Norwegian fisheries and aquaculture industries to develop markets for Norwegian seafood through local market intelligence and collaborations, origin marketing and reputational risk management.
Find out more here: https://norwegianseafoodcouncil.com
Contact info
- Whitepapers
Building consumer confidence in seafood to boost consumption
Seafood is a superpower when it comes to healthy, tasty, and easy meals, yet UK consumers are only eating about half of the recommended two portions of fish a week. Discover opportunities to meet evolving consumer expectations in the seafood category and how to effectively build consumer confidence to boost seafood consumption.