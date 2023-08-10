Majestic Wine has unveiled a partnership with Uber Eats that will allow the specialist wine retailer to offer rapid delivery of its range of wines, beers and spirits.

The specialist retailer said it would roll out the initiative across an initial eight stores from today (10 August). By October, it said it anticipated 177 stores would offer the service.

Under the terms of the partnership, Majestic will become Uber Eats’ “headline partner for drinks”, featuring permanently at the top of the alcohol section of the rapid delivery app.

Drinkers would be able to order from their local store, with delivery within as little as 20 minutes, Majestic said.

Shoppers would be able to browse wines by categories including Champagne, Sparkling, Bordeaux, Loire, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, it added.

Majestic will also offer its own-brand Chosen By Majestic and Definition ranges on the platform.

The new partnership is part of a drive by Majestic to build on online growth experienced since the pandemic.

E-commerce accounted for more than 20% of Majestic’s retail revenues in 2022/23, while the retailer said its shoppers were increasingly “seeking local delivery solutions”.

Alongside the tie-up with Uber Eats, the company also works with Deliveroo at about 170 of its stores.

The Watford-headquartered company has also recently introduced a Shop Local proposition that allows customers to shop the stock available at their local store in real time.

They can then collect their order for free within four hours, or select at-home next-day delivery.

“Our mission at Majestic is to help people discover and buy wines, beers and spirits they will love, and this partnership with Uber Eats will allow us to deliver to even more households whenever they need us,” said Majestic COO Rob Cooke.

“We know that our online customers value the flexibility of shopping the stock available at their local stores in real time – now they have the added convenience of being able to get our award-winning wines delivered to their doorsteps in as little as 20 minutes,” he added.