Meal kit brand Gousto has expanded outside Britain for the first time, by taking its offering to Northern Ireland.

As of this week, Gousto is offering weekly recipes in NI, with orders picked, packed and delivered from its Warrington fulfilment centre.

The expansion comes after Gousto returned to profitability in 2023, with underlying EBITDA of £26m.

It also follows the launch of rival recipe box brand Mindful Chef in NI earlier this month.

As in the rest of the UK, it will make Gousto the only recipe box provider to cater for one through to five-person households in NI, according to the company. Price points are also the same.

However, delivery in NI is available on Mondays and Tuesdays only, as opposed to seven days week in the rest of the UK.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Gousto to even more households with the launch in Northern Ireland,” said Gousto CEO and founder Timo Boldt.

“We’re offering Northern Ireland the same amazing choice and variety the rest of the country has come to love, with chef-created recipes to suit all occasions and tastes. This expansion is a significant step in our vision to become the UK’s most loved way to eat dinner.”

Gousto bounced back into the black in 2023, from an underlying loss of £8m in 2022, after putting the brakes on growth and prioritising margins. Revenues were almost flat year on year, nudging up by 1% to £308m, as the recipe kit business turned off the tap for customer acquisition to focus on retention and save money. It followed a 2% year-on-year sales decline in 2022 as nine years of rapid growth came to an end.