The Compleat Food Group has appointed Tom Riley as chief financial officer.

Riley joined the business today (29 January) from his previous role as CFO for Fox’s Burton’s Companies.

Replacing John Lane, Riley will be responsible for driving The Compleat Food Group’s financial strategy in its ambition to become “the UK’s number-one chilled prepared food company”.

Riley joined Burton’s Biscuit Company as head of financial services in 2013. Prior to this, he spent a decade working in professional services, supporting large, privately owned and private equity-backed organisations.

Riley was operational finance director for Burton’s Biscuit Company when it was acquired by Ferrero in 2021.

When Burton’s merged with Ferrero stablemate Fox’s Biscuits in 2022, Riley was appointed CFO of the newly united company.

“Tom’s wealth of financial experience and depth of food industry knowledge will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of The Compleat Food Group’s growth journey,” said The Compleat Food Group CEO Nick Field.

Riley said: “I’m passionate about being part of organisations that have a powerful business mission and real growth potential.

“With a clear vision, The Compleat Food Group stood out as a business that I wanted to be part of, and I am looking forward to being a part of the team as we look to fulfil these ambitions,” he added.