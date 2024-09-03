The Fairtrade Foundation has seen a major leadership shake-up, with a new chair and an outgoing CEO.

The group has appointed Nyagoy Nyong’o as its new chair of the board of trustees, succeeding Mark Price – also a former Waitrose MD and minister of state for trade and investment.

Kenya-born Nyong’o, a veteran in the organisation, previously served as Fairtrade Africa CEO for seven years until 2020 before becoming CEO of Fairtrade International until 2022.

Prior to that she was an auditor for Flocert and holds a PhD in forestry and a deep knowledge of global supply chains and the impacts of the climate crisis.

A longstanding, passionate advocate for the rights of farming communities, she is set to take up her new role on 1 October.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity to steer the future of Fairtrade in the UK,” said Nyong.

“Having worked with Fairtrade for a long time, we have a vision for Fairtrade to get closer to producers, and for the decision-making and leadership to be increasingly driven from the global south.

“This is what gives Fairtrade authenticity with the public, but also what enables Fairtrade to be such an impactful partner with companies, as no other ethical label is so closely rooted in the reality of producers’ experience.”

Nyong’o succeeds Mark Price, whose term ended in April this year following nearly six years as the Fairtrade Foundation’s chairman.

At the same time, the Foundation’s CEO, Michael Gidney, is stepping down from his role after 12 years.

He will be leaving Fairtrade at the end of the year, with a new role to be announced “shortly”, the organisation said.

During Gidney’s tenure, the Fairtrade stamp – signalling that companies pay a fair price to producers and invest in bettering the conditions of the rural communities they source from – became one of the most well-known and trusted marks in UK grocery.

British shoppers have continued to support Fairtrade-marked goods even through the cost of living crisis, generating £28m in Fairtrade Premium in 2023 alone, with retail sales of volumes of cocoa and tea growing by 6% and 5% respectively last year.

Meanwhile, Fairtrade Foundation income grew 11% year on year in 2023 to £13.4m.

Gidney said: “There is never a perfect time to leave, but with Fairtrade in good shape, after 12 years as CEO, it feels like the right moment – and an exciting time for my successor to shape the next phase of the Fairtrade Foundation’s future.

“In our 30th year we have much to celebrate, and we know what’s needed for transformational change.

“We have an innovative agenda for scaling up, through pre-competitive collaboration, starting with Shared Impact, which will shift entire markets,” he added, refering to a new sustainability initiative to help British grocery retailers collaborate on sustainability in supply chains. The initiative has become the first of its kind in the UK to go through the Competition & Markets Authority’s new open-door policy for green agreements between businesses.

Gidney said: “We are working ever more closely with our producer partners – and we are as ambitious for lasting change as we were on day one.

“If Fairtrade has demonstrated anything, it is the power that individuals have – on farms, in businesses, in communities across the UK and supported by the brilliant team at the Fairtrade Foundation – to make a difference.”

Nyong’o wrote on LinkedIn that she had “mixed emotions” as she “bid farewell to Michael Gidney”.

“Mike and I have shared a longstanding partnership, dating back to my tenure as the executive director of Fairtrade Africa and later as the global CEO of Fairtrade International.

“Throughout our collaboration, we have consistently advocated for a shift towards decision-making and leadership rooted in the global south.

“While I am saddened by Mike’s departure, I express my gratitude for his years of devoted service and unwavering passion for Fairtrade. I am confident that a part of Fairtrade will always remain with Mike.”