Fmcg consultancy Mission Ventures has appointed Alex Brown as partnerships director, following the departure of Louis Bedwell as MD.

Brown has joined the business from his previous role as director of strategy and transactions at EY-Parthenon.

He has 20 years’ consumer industry and professional services experience, including time at Boots, Nestlé and Kellogg’s.

In his new role, Brown will take responsibility for managing existing relationships with the likes of non-profit Impact on Urban Health, which backs Mission Ventures’ Good Food Programme incubator scheme.

He will also build new partnerships across the food and investment sectors.

“I was attracted by the team’s entrepreneurial mindset,” said Brown.

“Their mission-driven approach to the challenges facing the food industry is inspirational.”

Over recent years, Mission Ventures has teamed up with the likes of Sainsbury’s, Warburtons and Sealed Air to launch various incubator schemes, which simultaneously aim to support startups while working towards their own initiatives.

Mission Ventures co-founder Paddy Willis said: “Alex brings a unique balance of professional service experience combined with brand building in commercial roles.

“We’re excited to build out our partner portfolio with his leadership.”

Bedwell, who spent two years at Mission Ventures’ helm, left the business in February to start his own consultancy.

He was appointed as strategic advisor for Foodscape, an organisation that encourages city dwellers to grow their own veg in its urban farms, in March.