Philip Morris International

At PMI, we are building our future on replacing cigarettes with smoke-free products that—while not risk-free—are a better alternative than cigarette smoking.

It’s the biggest shift in our history. And it’s the right one for our consumers, our company, our shareholders, and society.

Led by science and innovation, and with the right regulatory encouragement and support from civil society, we can achieve our vision of a smoke-free future, faster.

“PMI today is an entirely different company to the one I joined,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO of PMI. “Our products, people, and purpose have evolved.”