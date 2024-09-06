Plant-based food brand This has appointed Debbie Epstein as its new marketing director.

Epstein, formerly of Montezuma’s Chocolates, Bounce Foods and The Body Shop, brings a wealth of experience to the plant-based company.

The move strengthens the company’s leadership team ahead of a busy time for the brand. It is gearing up for a series of activations and campaigns to boost brand awareness and consumer engagement.

“I’m super excited to be joining This at such a pivotal time in the brand’s journey,” said Epstein. “We’re gearing up for a great 2025 with game-changing innovation, a new creative campaign and a year of seismic activations to get our great-tasting products in consumers’ hands.”

The brand said 2025 would see the launch of more plant-based innovation to the category, including a minimally processed wholefood-based range.

“Debbie’s energy is infectious and her passion and experience is the perfect fit for This as we continue to innovate in the plant-based food sector,” said CEO Mark Cuddigan. “We’re really excited and lucky to have her on board.”