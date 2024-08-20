Since Hein Schumacher was appointed as Unilever CEO last year, he has vowed to do sustainability “differently”.

“We are not walking away from sustainability, rather we are stepping into it in a different and even more impactful way,” claimed Schumacher, as he outlined his new strategy last autumn. Under his predecessor Alan Jope, “brands, sustainability and purpose” had become “conflated and the business case got confused”. But insisting that Unilever is “doubling down not watering down” its environmental credentials, he’s championed an updated sustainability strategy focused on “exacting, short-term targets” around four “priorities”: climate, plastic, nature and livelihoods.

Nonetheless, Schumacher has pushed back the original 2025 deadlines for the manufacturer to halve its use of virgin plastic and make its entire portfolio reusable, recyclable or compostable. A move that drew the ire of environmental campaigners. Unilever should “hang their heads in shame” said Greenpeace.

So, how have Unilever’s packaging goals changed? Why couldn’t it hit its plastic targets? And are the new commitments a sellout or simply more realistic?

“Unilever takes years to do a pilot. They’re not agile. They’re stuck in the mud” Paul Foulkes-Arellano, Circuthon

Unilever’s original plastic targets were drawn up under Paul Polman’s leadership, in 2017, when it signed up to the Global Commitment, a joint initiative between the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations to end plastic pollution. At the time, Unilever pledged to make its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. The fmcg behemoth also promised to increase the amount of recycled plastic in its packaging to at least 25% by the same deadline.

Under Jope’s leadership, Unilever bolstered its plastic targets further. In 2019, it pledged to halve the amount of virgin plastic in its packaging by 2025 and said it would help to collect and process more plastic than it sold by the same deadline.

In April, however, Unilever’s global head of packaging Pablo Costa admitted in a blog that Unilever had “fallen short” on its virgin plastic reduction target, having cut it by 18% against a 2019 baseline. Unilever was now aiming to reduce its virgin plastic use by 30% in 2026, and by 40% in 2028, he explained. It has also delayed its deadline for making its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable – to 2030 for rigid plastics and to 2035 for flexibles.

“When we first set our goals, we used the best information available at the time to develop a credible but stretching plan,” Costa wrote. However, meeting them had “proved more challenging than any of us anticipated”, he admitted. “Assumptions made on the development of new technologies and infrastructure have simply not materialised as they are not fully in our control.”

“For example, a gap remains between the ‘technical’ recyclability rate of our plastic packaging portfolio (72%) versus the ‘actual’ recyclability rate (53%). Designing our packaging for recycling is only the first step. There also need to be systems in place to recycle it, in practice and at scale.”

Carte D’Or

Ice cream brand Carte D’Or dropped 93% of the plastic from its range in 2022, by switching to paper tubs and lids. Unilever claimed the move would save over 900 tonnes of virgin plastic. The tubs are still lined with plastic “to ensure taste and quality aren’t affected and the packs remain durable”, but they can still be recycled kerbside.