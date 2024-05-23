Reacting to the news, key bodies in the food, grocery and farming sectors set out their priorities for an incoming government on issues such as the supply chain, retail crime, labour shortages, inflation and health.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak last night announced the date of the general election as 4 July. The much-anticipated election will see both the incumbent Conservatives and Labour release manifestos as they vie for votes.

Federation of Wholesale Distributors CEO James Bielby:

“Wholesalers are the lifeblood of the nation – from supporting high street restaurants to supplying hospitals, schools and local retailers with food, the FWD membership is delivering for the people across the length and breadth of the UK.

“Our manifesto is an open invitation to candidates in all parties to work with us in the run-up to the election and beyond to ensure the wholesale sector can play a full and active role in driving future economic prosperity to every region in the UK.”

Logistics UK CEO David Wells:

“Whether manufacturing or retail, healthcare or education, every part of our economy relies upon logistics to provide all the goods needed to generate business and growth. Innovative, integrated infrastructure backed by a national logistics network will deliver efficiencies and opportunities that can benefit us all. Giving logistics a voice at the heart of government would ensure that the needs of industry and business are heard, and that our sector can work with government to drive up the country’s productivity.

“The public understands how vital logistics is and, rightly, does not think the government is doing enough to support the industry. Our sector, which services every part of the UK’s economy, would deliver up to £7.9bn per year in productivity-led growth if backed by the right government policies, as well as creating jobs and trading opportunities both domestically and overseas.

“The establishment of a cross-Whitehall Logistics Productivity Forum, led by a dedicated logistics and supply chain government minister, would ensure that benefits from our sector can be delivered to the whole economy.”

National Sheep Association CEO Phil Stocker:

“Sheep farmers, like others, need some stability and a clear future direction, accepting that we are working in a world where change is inevitable and, in many cases, desirable. The UK agricultural sector is already on a trajectory towards more sustainable farming, where food production has become recognised as more important, without taking away the need for better natural resource protection, helping to tackle climate change, and providing for nature within a farmed landscape.

“There is nothing I hear from the Labour Party to suggest that if there were to be a political change, that we would see a change of direction and that has to be good suggesting no major deviation whatever the election result. NSA has worked hard to grow relationships with both the major political parties so they understand the opportunities and the barriers faced by sheep farmers and I feel we have done that with some success.”

UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls:

“Hospitality businesses lie at the heart of every constituency in the country. In serving Britain, the sector creates places where people want to live, work and invest.

“We need to see all political parties recognise this and will be working hard on behalf of our members during this period, to ensure manifestos from across the political spectrum reflect the strategic importance of our sector.

“We need to see evidence of measures that can unlock the potential of our sector to do even more. These include promises of action to lower the tax burden on our industry, initiatives that give us greater access to workers, and other measures that will support us in creating more jobs and further upskilling the workforce.”

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis:

“Usdaw welcomes that the general election has been called for Thursday 4 July. It finally gives our members the chance to vote for the change they so desperately need after 14 years of austerity, chaos and the Tories’ cost of living crisis.

“We are urging our members to vote Labour for a new deal for workers, action on retail crime and support for struggling high streets.

“The past 14 years have shown what a Tory Britain looks like: austerity that cruelly targets the most vulnerable people in our communities; relentless attacks on workers’ and trade union rights that creates more insecure work; chaotic economics that caused a deeply damaging cost of living crisis, and the effective decriminalisation of shoplifting that blights our struggling retail industry.

“We’ve all had enough. That’s why Usdaw is campaigning for a Labour government. A vote for the Conservatives is not a vote for working people, their families or their communities. It is only the Labour Party that will bring the changes that working people need.”

Wine and Spirit Trade Association CEO Miles Beale:

“It is essential that the next government recognises and values the economic importance of the UK’s wine and spirit sector. The WSTA will work closely with any government that wants to support economic growth and job creation. And where the contribution of the sector is recognised and valued it should follow that its businesses should be appropriately and proportionately taxed and regulated.

“The election provides the opportunity to reset how we work with a new government. The WSTA and the businesses we represent want to work more closely with a new government – of whatever political hue – that has clear goals and a fresh mandate. In particular we want to see a change in the way government and business work together. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that Government engagement with industry is patchy and inconsistent. Some government departments are better at it than others, while some seem actively to disregard the views of business - even where they are essential to delivering change.

“We hope and expect to work closely with ministers, advisers and officials on the new government’s plans to achieve economic growth, improved environmental outcomes and greater social responsibility.”