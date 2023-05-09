Sainsbury’s has slashed the price of some own-brand bread and butter lines, in a move it says is passing savings onto customers after a fall in prices paid to suppliers.

The supermarket has dropped the price of 800g own-brand variants of its Soft medium sliced white bread, Medium and Thick sliced wholemeal bread loaves and its Toastie Thick sliced white bread by 11% to 75p. It has also dropped the price of 250g portions of Sainsbury’s salted and unsalted butter by 5%, to £1.89.

All the price cuts amounted to 10p per item, except for its 500g salted butter which had fallen by 20p, Sainsbury’s said.

“We know our customers are always looking for help with the cost of living, which is why we are constantly considering ways to keep prices low,” said Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s food commercial director.

“We have been battling hard to beat inflation and whenever we are paying less for the products we buy from our suppliers, we will pass those savings on to customers. As we see the commodity prices starting to fall for wheat and butter, we’re able to lower our prices on two of the products people buy most often, bread and butter.

“We are committed to offering our customers the best value possible so they can be confident they are getting a great deal on their everyday essentials when they shop with us.”

The cut, which follows a reduction in the price of its own-brand milk in April, will not affect the price paid to farmers, Sainsbury’s said.

Sainsbury’s latest full year results, published in May, revealed group sales up 5.3% to £35.2bn, driven by inflation. Underlying profit before tax fell 5% to £690m, up 18% on pre-pandemic levels.