Sainsbury’s has cut the price of own-brand loo roll, in the latest sign of easing input costs making their way through to retail prices.

The supermarket has dropped the price of its Super Soft Double toilet rolls by up to 11%. Two rolls (which are claimed to be equal to four rolls of standard loo roll) have been dropped in price from £1.90 to £1.69. A four-roll pack has gone from £3.25 to £2.92.

The products have also been added to Sainsbury’s Aldi Price Match campaign for the first time.

Sainsbury’s said it was passing on savings to customers as the cost of pulp fell for the first time in two years.

It’s the latest in a series of early signs of deflation in some high-volume grocery lines, despite overall food price inflation remaining high. It follows price cuts last month by a number of major supermarkets on pasta and cooking oils along with bread and butter.

“The rate of grocery price inflation remains at a record high, which is why we are continuing to lower prices wherever we can on the food and household products our customers buy most often,” said Sainsbury’s food commercial director Rhian Bartlett.

“After more than two years of inflation on the price of pulp, we are now seeing a decline which is enabling us to pass savings directly on to our customers and reduce the price of our own-brand toilet roll.

“In addition to food, we’re focused on battling inflation on high-volume household products that we know customers buy day in, day out. For example, following the addition of own-brand nappies to the Aldi Price Match campaign in January, sales have increased by 20%.

“We are committed to offering our customers the best possible value so they know they are getting a great deal on their everyday staples when shopping with us.”