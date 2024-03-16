Sainsbury’s is unable to fulfil the “vast majority” of its online deliveries and is experiencing contactless payment problems in stores due to a “technical issue”, the retailer has advised on its social channels this morning.

In a series of social posts, Sainsbury’s warned customers: “We are experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our Groceries Online service and our ability to contact customers. Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online deliveries”.

Posted at around nine on Saturday morning, the tweet quickly gained traction, garnering tens-of-thousands of views as well as a growing number of comments, likes and retweets.

Sainsbury’s to rebook online orders

In a second tweet, Sainsbury’s confirmed it was working to fix the issue and apologised to customers for “the inconvenience”. Customers would be contacted “proactively” to rebook orders, it added.

We're experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our Groceries Online service and our ability to contact customers. Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today's Groceries Online deliveries. (cont...) — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) March 16, 2024

A spokesperson told The Grocer an error with an overnight software update had caused the problem, alongside issues with contactless payments in stores.

”All of our stores are open as usual today, accepting chip and pin and cash payments,” they said.

Contactless payments affected at Sainsbury’s

“Unfortunately, this also means we will not be able to deliver the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online orders and we are currently unable to contact customers directly, but we will contact them as soon as we can to rebook orders. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and are working hard to fix the issue.”

The malfunction occured a month after the retailer revealed a new three-year Next Level Sainsbury’s strategy to enhance its Nectar loyalty scheme personalisation, double down on its food and stores offer and save £1bn in costs.

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said the strategy would make the retailer a stronger business that would evolve around “giving customers more of what they come to Sainsbury’s for – outstanding value, unbeatable quality food and great service”.

More follows…