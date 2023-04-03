Sainsbury’s has removed single-use plastic trays from its own-label By Sainsbury’s whole chicken range.

The retailer said the new trayless packaging would use a minimum of 50% less plastic and will save 140 tonnes of plastic per year.

The revamp affects five products in total, ranging from extra small to extra-large sizes. The film packaging can be recycled at one of Sainsbury’s front-of-store flexible plastics recycling points, available in all Sainsbury’s UK supermarkets.

It is the latest in several plastic reduction policies announced by the retailer. In February, Sainsbury’s removed plastic trays from its own-label mince offering in favour of vacuum packaging, which it said would save 450 tonnes of plastic annually.

The retailer also removed single-use plastic lids from its own-brand dip pots, including guacamole, tzatziki and sour cream & chive last month.

It comes as the supermarket has also boosted its animal welfare credentials across its poultry supply chain by moving to a lower stocking density, ensuring its chickens now have 20% more space than the Red Tractor UK industry standard.

Sainsbury’s poultry suppliers have also introduced more enrichment bales, pecking objects and platforms for perching to improve chicken behaviour as part of the switch.