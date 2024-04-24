Red Bull is to launch a new permanent sugar-free flavour.

Red Bull Pink Edition Sugarfree – available now exclusively with Tesco and Booker before a wider summer rollout – is the first fully sugar-free flavour in the brand’s portfolio.

It combined “raspberry and other forest fruits, complemented by exciting herbal notes of verbena,” according to Red Bull.

Offered in 250ml (rsp: £1.55), 355ml (£1.95) and 4x250ml (£5) can pack formats, the new edition would mean the brand was “well placed to deliver” on growing demand for sugar-free energy drinks, it said.

Citing NIQ data, Red Bull said sales of sugar-free energy drinks were up 24% by value in the past 12 months.

It added that sales of flavoured energy drinks had also “never been stronger”, with 38% more units per store being sold vs two years ago, according to NIQ.

“Red Bull has been successfully tapping into this demand with new and exciting flavour options,” it said. “Red Bull Editions have been largely incremental to the brand with 50% of Edition buyers being new to Red Bull.”

In March, Red Bull unveiled its latest Summer Edition – Curuba Elderflower.

Last year’s summer edition Juneberry and winter edition Spiced Pear have been made permanent editions to the brand’s roster and renamed The Blue Edition and The Red Bull Ruby Edition respectively.

Combined, Red Bull’s Editions made up 8% of the brand’s total sales in 2023, up from 4.7% in 2022 [NIQ 52 w/e 30 December 2023].