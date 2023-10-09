Tesco and Jamie Oliver are taking their partnership into advertiser-funded programming aimed at families fighting the cost of living crisis, The Grocer can reveal.

The supermarket and the celebrity chef will next week launch Jamie’s 5 Ingredient Meals on Channel 4, which they said was aimed at helping consumers buy less food in their weekly shops and make better use of their store cupboards.

The move comes five years after Oliver signed up with Tesco to promote its battle against obesity, although at the time both parties stressed he would not become the face of the retailer.

However, today Tesco said Oliver was the perfect person to help families prepare affordable and nutritious food, with the new programme to run for four 60-minute shows starting at 8pm on 16 October.

Oliver, who was famously the ad frontman for Sainsbury’s for 11 years before a five-year hiatus saw him emerge to back Tesco’s healthy eating campaign, will cook recipes from his book 5 Ingredients Mediterranean, with ingredients sourced from Tesco.

He will also show how familiar ingredients from fresh, frozen and store cupboard can be transformed into recipes.

The cost per serve of the recipes will start from as little as 50p and the maximum will be £1.70. At least two recipes per show will cost under £1 per serve.

As well as new Tesco idents, the show will feature Tesco products being used in each dish and around Jamie’s kitchen.

In each episode Oliver will be joined by a renowned chef as they share their culinary heritage and influences. Episode one will see Oliver joined by renowned Spanish chef José Pizarro and in later episodes he is joined by Alex Aïnouz, Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer, as well as friend and mentor Gennaro Contaldo.

“Although families are keeping a close eye on the household budget, they still want to create meals that are delicious and interesting, using ingredients they already have at home or that they can get by popping down to their local Tesco store,” said Tesco group customer director Emma Botton.

“Jamie’s energy and passion is infectious and we’re sure he’ll inspire families up and down the country to have a go at the recipes in their own kitchens.”

Jamie Oliver Group chief commercial officer Megan Van Someren said: “We are incredibly passionate about inspiring as many people as possible to experience the benefits of cooking. That’s why it’s perfect to partner with Tesco to create this entertaining and engaging advertiser-funded programme, demonstrating how only five everyday ingredients can be transformed into delicious, affordable dishes.”

Tesco said it would continue to help the nation create delicious and nutritious meals through their partnership across Tesco and Jamie Oliver channels.

As well as Channel 4, Tesco and Oliver will support the new series via their own channels, across social and digital platforms. The recipes will be available online at Tesco Real Food.