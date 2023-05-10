Tesco has become the latest supermarket to cut the price of bread and butter, as retailers respond to calls to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket today announced it was reducing the price of loaves by 10p and taking the same amount off its core butter products.

Under the changes, the price of an 800g Tesco Toastie white bread loaf will drop in price from 85p to 75p, with the same change for wholemeal.

Blocks of butter (250g) will come down from £1.99 to £1.89.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s yesterday cut prices of its own-brand bread and butter lines, in a move it said was passing savings on to customers after a fall in prices paid to suppliers.

It dropped the price of 800g own-brand variants of its soft medium sliced white bread, medium and thick sliced wholemeal bread loaves and its Toastie Thick sliced white bread by 11% to 75p, and 250g portions of Sainsbury’s salted and unsalted butter by 5%, to £1.89.

“As families continue to watch their weekly spend and budget carefully, we’re pleased to be able to pass on price reductions where we can, and to help with everyday essentials like bread and butter,” said Tesco group chief product officer Ashwin Prasad.

“Whether you’re buying a branded favourite covered by our price lock, stocking the cupboards with essentials from Aldi Price Match, or treating yourself to an exclusive deal with Clubcard Prices – you can be confident of finding great value at Tesco.”

Following Tesco’s announcement this morning, Lidl also said it had made price drops. Its Dairy Manor Salted and Unsalted Butter has been dropped by 10p to £1.89 and its Selected Rowan Hill Bakery Bread by 4p to 75p. It said it also had a loaf of bread priced at 39p.