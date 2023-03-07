Tesco is stepping in to help families struggling with the cost of living by donating almost 4,000 new F&F coats to help them keep warm.

With temperatures across the UK plunging this week, the supermarket is giving 2,000 coats to the Salvation Army and 1,000 to the food redistribution charity FareShare.

Another 1,000 will go to The Cottage Family Centre children’s charity in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, which provides a range of support to families and individuals.

Tesco is also making a financial donation to each charity to help with the cost of distributing the coats to local communities.

The F&F clothing includes warm pram suits for babies, zipped jackets and padded coats.

It follows a similar initiative between Tesco and the Salvation Army before Christmas, when Tesco donated 3,500 brand new toys for nursery age, toddlers and older children.

“With more cold weather set to come in the weeks ahead, we wanted to support families who may be struggling to afford new coats for their children,” said Jan Marchant, CEO of F&F Clothing at Tesco.

“We hope that by making these items of warm clothing widely available through our charity partners, we can help more children to enjoy comfortable and fashionable coats without worrying about the price tag.”

FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell said: “With millions of people struggling to make ends meet as a result of the cost of living crisis, this generous donation of winter coats from Tesco will be a huge help to so many. A lot of the charities FareShare supplies food to also provide wraparound care for the people accessing their services, so we know there is a great need for warm clothing ahead of the expected cold snap.”

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships for the Salvation Army Trading Company, said: “The Salvation Army are responding to the needs of people up and down the country who cannot feed their families, heat their homes or pay their bills. This support from Tesco will go towards helping young children who may otherwise not be able to afford a coat.”