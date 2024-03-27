Co-op has rolled out Member Prices to its online store and app for the first time.

The retailer is now offering the same discounts online for its members as in stores, which apply to more than 300 products and everyday essentials, both branded and own label.

“Co-op membership is a different way of doing business – we are focussed on creating value for our member-owners who are at the very heart of our business,” said Co–op ecommerce director Chris Conway.

“Growing and innovating our online channels is a fundamental part of our approach, and we are committed to providing greater benefits to those who own our business, our member-owners, with savings across an extensive range and choice of everyday essentials and groceries ordered through our own online shop.”

The move follows Co-op’s introduction last month of in-app access to Member Prices on Uber Eats, a UK supermarket first for a delivery aggregator app. The move builds on the partnership between Uber Eats and the convenience retailer struck in 2022, with around 1,000 Co-op stores now available through the platform.

Earlier this year Co-op announced ambitions to substantially increase the number of members from five million to eight million by 2030.

At the start of the year Co-op ended its approach to loyalty which gave members rewards from buying products and services to instead channel all its loyalty benefits into Member Prices across its food, insurance, funeralcare and legal services businesses. Members also receive personalised offers every week and access to pre-sale tickets for artists at Co-op Live, the indoor arena currently under construction in Manchester sponsored by the retailer.

The society said it was making the changes in response to feedback from members on what they wanted most during the current cost of living crisis.

Co-op said being a member involved “more than just a having a loyalty card” with the opportunity to “directly benefit while also having a say in how their business is run”.