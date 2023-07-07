Asda got off to a good start in the first week of the Grocer 33 year with the cheapest basket. But Tesco would have seized the win with the help of Clubcard Prices.

The basket cost £62.77 at Asda, £2.30 cheaper than at Tesco. With Clubcard savings of £4.74, however, Tesco would have come in £2.44 cheaper.

Asda was exclusively cheapest on six lines including the apricots and mango. Not including Clubcard Prices, second-placed Tesco offered two exclusively cheapest products: the Mr Kipling apple pies and the Bundaberg ginger beer.

Morrisons’ basket was £2.40 dearer than Asda’s, despite being cheapest on seven, including the coleslaw.

Sainsbury’s struggled to keep inflation in check, with the basket rising by 18.7% year on year. A saving of £1.80 thanks to Nectar deals would have made Sainsbury’s cheaper than Morrisons – though nowhere near the £5.20 price difference vs Asda.

It was exclusively cheapest on the McCain wedges, however.

Waitrose brought up the rear with a basket of £74.06 – a full £11.29 more than Asda – but was exclusively cheapest on the pork shoulder steaks, Munch Bunch yoghurts and the Cauldron falafels.

There were some huge price hikes in the basket this week, with own-label cider vinegar standing out for a 51% price hike on average across the retailers – 62% at Asda.

When it comes to branded goods, Mr Kipling apple pies were an outlier, with hikes of up to 122% year on year. The biggest price jump was at Waitrose, from £1.42 to £3.15.

These price hikes contributed to average basket inflation of 12.8%. Morrisons kept inflation best in check, with the basket up just 6.7% year on year.