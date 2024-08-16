Asda claimed a comfortable pricing win in this week’s Grocer 33 as its rivals’s loyalty prices made little to no impact.

The Leeds retailer, whose sales fell 6% in the 12 weeks to 4 August, according to this week’s Kantar market share figures, came in at £67.20. This was £2.96 cheaper than runner-up Sainsbury’s. And its prices were also 3.6% cheaper compared with the same week in 2023.

Asda offered the lowest price for 17 items and was exclusively cheapest for nine, including the baby potatoes, Gordon’s RTD, Listerine and Pot Noodle.

Sainsbury’s was cheapest for 11 items and exclusively so for five, including the Persil liquid and Sharwood’s prawn crackers. Nectar members received an instant discount worth £3.85 – a saving of 5.5% – taking its total to £70.16.

Morrisons came in £5.05 more expensive than Asda at £72.25. There were no More loyalty prices, but Morrisons was still cheapest for 11 items and exclusively so for five, including the custard, Lurpak butter and the meatballs.

There were four Clubcard Prices offers at Tesco this week – but they were all multibuys, so there was no further discounts compared with its shelf-edge prices. This left the UK’s biggest grocer down in fourth place, at £73.49 – £6.29 dearer than Asda. Tesco was also 0.9% more expensive than a year ago, the only retailer to see prices climb year on year.

Waitrose was exclusively cheapest for the pink lady apples and the own-label oat drink. However, that is where the upmarket retailer’s competitiveness ended, and it came in £19.28 more expensive than Asda at £86.48. It did not even match the lowest price for any of the other items on our list.

Across the board prices were up 0.5% month on month, but were 1% cheaper than in August last year.