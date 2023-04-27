The Vegetarian Butcher has launched southern-fried chicken alternative called Hentastic.

The soy protein-based fillets (rsp: £3.50/200g) are coated in a golden crunchy outer layer, filled with black pepper and spices.

The Unilever brand’s latest launch follows Kantar research that revealed chicken was the most popular protein choice among the UK’s favourite animal meat dishes, with chicken fillets proving to be particularly popular with shoppers.

“With the right innovation, there is still a big opportunity for the plant-based meat category to mirror this and double in value in years to come,” said the brand.

The new product follows on from the brand’s previous chicken alternative products, What the Cluck and Impeckable Chicken Breast.

Hentastic has launched into Morrisons this week, with other retailers to follow later in the year.