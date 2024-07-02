Bidcorp-owned Caterfood Buying Group has acquired food and drink wholesaler Turner Price, which has become the eighth member of the group.

The wholesaler joins Caterfood’s latest acquisitions, of Harvest Fine Foods and Thomas Ridley Foodservice in 2023.

Turner Price has serviced over 2,500 customers across the Midlands and north of England since 1992.

The company offers a wide range of over 8,000 products including fresh and chilled, as well as ambient lines and store cupboard ingredients.

“It is fantastic to welcome the Turner Price team into Caterfood Buying Group, a growing network of independent businesses which includes Thomas Ridley Foodservice, Harvest Fine Foods, Nichol Hughes, Elite Fine Foods, South Lincs Foodservice and Cimandis,” said Caterfood MD Philip Atyeo.

“Turner Price is a highly successful foodservice supplier and delivers a great service proposition to its loyal customers. The business will continue to operate as an autonomous and independent business, in line with our decentralised model in the business.”

Turner Price MD John Gould added: “We are delighted to become part of Caterfood Buying Group, which shares our passion for customer-led focus, harnessing strong supplier relationships, supporting staff development and ensuring that work is enjoyed by all.

“We feel this is the right time for us to be joining Caterfood, and are very much looking forward to continuing to build on the growth we have enjoyed and to further improve our customer offering.”