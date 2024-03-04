Confectionery wholesaler Hancocks is reopening the doors at its revamped store in Bristol.

The Avonmouth store has been given a new supermarket format to improve customer experience while shopping.

New changes include clear signage, as well as branded and specialist aisles making it easier for customers to find what they are looking for.

The new specialist areas will include headers and banners, including bestsellers, multibuy options, new products, vegan sweets, deals and clearance.

Bigger brands will also have their specific sections and aisles under the new system.

Customers will be able to use QR codes on the welcome board to find out about deals, and also will be able to try certain pick ‘n’ mix items to get a better understanding of the products.

The change follows a company-wide refurbishment plan, to be rolled out across all its 14 UK depots.

The plan also includes training staff so they can provide expert service to shoppers.

“We’re happy to announce that our Hancocks store in Bristol is ready to welcome new and existing trade customers”, said COO Jonathan Summerley.

“Our goal is to give retailers as customer-friendly an experience as possible, with new signage, branded aisles and try-before-you-buy lines. The store has been redesigned in a supermarket format with directional signs on top of aisles, which makes it easier for new customers to find what they’re looking for.

“The Bristol depot is the second Hancocks store to undergo a refurb and eventually we’re hoping to roll out the improvement plan in all our stores across the UK.”

Retail customers will be welcomed back to the new and improved Hancocks at the end of the week.