JJ Foodservice has introduced new fish shatter packs to combine frozen at sea quality and individual quick freezing solutions.

The packs contain two 6kg packages of quick-frozen MSC cod fillets, individually separated so they can be defrosted without the need to thaw the entire box, in turn supporting portion control.

The new protective casing does not require glaze, which usually provides a layer of frozen water to preserve the freshness of the fish.

Using wild-caught fish from the Atlantic Ocean, the packs are available in traditional and tight grade sizing, offering both skin-on and skinless options, already deboned and pre-trimmed.

The change is supported by the introduction of a new logo specifically for fish and seafood marketing.

Category manager at JJ Foodservice Jason Carey noted the company’s sales turnover with fish & chip shops was at a “record high”, highlighting how the new packs would combine frozen at sea quality and IQF.

“Recognising challenges faced by fish & chip shops, especially with skilled worker shortages, we’ve developed a solution for restaurant-quality fish without extensive preparation, in a manageable pack size,” said Carey.

“By fostering strong relationships with vessels, we bring innovative and quality products to the market.”