East London-based wholesaler Crowbond has doubled operational efficiency after implementing new AI tech for its processing and delivery operations.

Manager Kerim Suavi said the business went from processing 50 to 100 orders manually per day to over 200 using the new AI tool.

The automation tech, created by food distribution specialist Choco AI, works by automating order entry from customer to wholesaler – a task Crowbond was doing manually before introducing the system.

The AI tool helps to get orders into its system, as well as allocating them to the right member of staff prior to delivery.

The independent wholesaler is planning to use an array of tech tools to boost its efficiency and grow operations, including building its own app.

“We’re leaning into tech very heavily at the moment,” Suavi told The Grocer. “It comes from the desire to implement more tech in an industry which is typically relatively antiquated and has held on to old-school operating systems.

“We’re trying to create more efficiencies within the business from start to finish, hoping it will create a ripple effect in the wider industry.”

Crowbond has expanded through a series of acquisitions since 2019, going from six members of staff five years ago to 60 today.