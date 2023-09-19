BrewDog has added a session IPA – Wingman – to its core lineup.

The 4.3% abv beer would offer “subtle tropical tones of pineapple and lime” from “fresh grassy hops”, BrewDog said.

Wingman has rolled into grocery in single 440ml can (rsp: £2.50), 4x330ml can multipack (rsp: £6.25) and 12x330ml can (rsp: £16.50) formats.

It was developed after the Scottish craft brewer identified an opportunity for lower-abv IPAs in grocery, said BrewDog head of marketing Lauren Carrol.

“We’ve recognised a gap in our portfolio, with session IPA identified as the most valuable draught craft beer in the on-trade and growing,” she said. “With its leading position and the highest purchase intent of other craft beer brands [YouGov 1 January 2022-24 April 2023], BrewDog is well placed to challenge the category in the off-trade and drive additional value growth.”

Wingman’s launch would be supported by “significant investment” including city centre sampling, a “disruptive” OOH campaign, and activation in store and online, Carrol added.

“We anticipate Wingman will become our biggest launch in 2024,” she said. “Our shoppers love to experiment and try new styles, and with its great-tasting liquid, quirky new packs and stand-out marketing activity we are sure Wingman will quickly become a fan favourite.”

The beer’s packaging is a departure from the rest of BrewDog’s core range, and features a “bold print” and prominent eagle character. The Punk IPA brewer said this would “catch shoppers at the point of purchase and drive impulse sales”.

It comes after BrewDog last month unveiled Shore Leave, a new amber ale.

The launch of the “moreish, malty amber ale” was borne out of BrewDog’s desire to expand beyond craft and lager, and win in total beer, it said.