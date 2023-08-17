Heineken has made its Cruzcampo lager available to supermarket shoppers for the first time.

The Spanish-inspired lager, which was introduced by Heineken in the UK in April, will now roll out in Tesco, Booker and One Stop.

Two SKUs – a 4x400ml pack (rsp: £6.25) and a 10x440ml slab (rsp: £12.50) – are available now, with further formats including a 660ml bottle (rsp: £2.75) and a 12x330ml pack (rsp: £12.50) set to follow in September.

Cruzcampo in the UK has an abv of 4.4%, as opposed to the 5% abv Cruzcampo Glacial and 5.4% abv Cruzcampo Especial Heineken sells in Spain.

The beer is produced at Heineken’s brewery in Manchester, which recently saw a £25m investment to boost its sustainability credentials.

Citing a KAM Media survey undertaken in February, Heineken said 29% of UK consumers have reduced their spending on alcohol in the face of cost of living pressures.

Cruzcampo would offer “all the advantages of Spanish premium beers” at “an accessible price point” to consumers, it added.

“We see an opportunity to launch Cruzcampo as an affordable trade-up option for lager drinkers who enjoy discovering new experiences,” said Alexander Wilson, Heineken’s off-trade category and commercial strategy director. “The launch of Cruzcampo in the on-trade has been extremely popular as consumers seek out authentic Spanish beers and we’re looking forward to replicating this success in the off-trade.”

The launch of Cruzcampo would be backed by an “unmissable UK-wide multimillion-pound marketing campaign”, rolling out across TV and social media next year, Heineken said.