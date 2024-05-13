Fever-Tree has teamed up with French producer Maison Mirabeau to create a rosé-wine based spritz.

The 8% abv Fever-Tree x Mirabeau Rosé Spritz has been made from a blend of Fever-Tree’s raspberry & orange blossom soda and Mirabeau’s Forever Summer rosé wine.

The tipple was “a lightly effervescent spritz with a delicate nose of red fruit and floral blossom”, Fever-Tree said.

It offered “bright raspberry and stone fruit flavours, “orange blossom notes” and a finish of “juicy pink grapefruit”, it added.

To create the perfect serve, drinkers should fill a stemmed wine glass three-quarters full with ice, before “topping with Rosé Spritz and garnishing with some raspberries”, Fever-Tree said.

The spritz is to roll out across the UK on-trade this summer, with some off-trade listings set to follow “in the coming months”.

It was created in response to “growing consumer demand for longer, lower-alcohol serves, and especially spritzes”, said Fever-Tree CEO Tim Warrillow.

To produce it, the London-listed Fever-Tree has struck a 50-50 partnership with Maison Mirabeau, a Provence-based winemaker founded by husband and wife duo Stephen and Jeany Cronk.

“We were already recommending Fever-Tree with our Rosé Gin, so it was a natural next step to team up and produce a bottled version of our favourite rosé wine with this delicious, naturally flavoured soda,” said Jeany Cronk.

It marks a further diversification for Fever-Tree, which has in recent years moved beyond its tonic heartland and into flavoured sodas and non-alcoholic pre-mixed cocktails. Non-tonic products now make up 25% of its UK sales.

The brand has in the past sold Fever-Tree branded gin & tonic RTDs, but the launch of Rosé Spritz is the first time it has worked with another alcoholic drinks brand on liquid innovation.