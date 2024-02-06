Foster’s has added a 3% abv shandy to its off-trade lineup.

Foster’s Proper Shandy has rolled out across grocery, wholesale and convenience channels in both four-pack (rsp: £3.75/4x440ml) and 10-pack (rsp: £9.25/10x440ml) formats.

Citing Star Pubs & Bars data showing the “shandy and lager top” accounted for 4.5% of all serves in the on-trade, Foster’s brand owner Heineken UK said Proper Shandy would provide a “much-loved British serve in a convenient format”.

It is not the first time Foster’s has innovated in lower alcohol. The brand introduced a 2% abv Radler cut with lemon in 2013, but discontinued the line in 2020.

The launch of Proper Shandy would “reignite interest” in the lager category and tap into trends toward both nostalgia and moderation, according to Foster’s marketing manager Richard Barnes.

“Foster’s is such a well-known, trusted brand and there was a clear gap in the market for a quality shandy in a convenient format and at an affordable price,” Barnes said. “Coupled with the growth of moderation, as well as the growing nostalgia trend, Foster’s Proper Shandy taps perfectly into these moments too. We look forward to seeing how the innovation performs.”

Supporting the launch would be a “disruptive marketing campaign”, comprising TV, digital and OOH advertising, rolling out this spring, Heineken UK said.