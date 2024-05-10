Canadian actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland is to launch his Red Bank whisky brand in the UK.

The Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor – best known for playing Jack Bauer in the drama series 24 – launched Red Bank in 2022. The tipple is set to arrive on UK shores later this month.

It will be distributed by Mangrove Global and sold via specialist retailers including Master of Malt (rsp: £49/70cl).

The whisky is made from a blend of rye, corn and wheat whiskies distilled in Nova Scotia.

It offered “a nose of character and substance, including notes of oak spice, orchard fruit, allspice and caramel”, Mangrove Global said.

“Red Bank is a product that champions and reinvigorates the long-standing history of the Canadian whisky category,” said Mangrove Global MD Nick Gillett.

Sutherland’s “involvement at every stage of production, knowledge of the category, approachability, and passion for the journey” meant adding Red Bank to the Mangrove portfolio was “an easy decision”, Gillett added.

Sutherland is not the only celebrity to create their own whisky in recent years. Wolfie’s whisky, the blended scotch whisky co-owned by Sir Rod Stewart, was launched in June 2023. Wolfie’s made its retail debut in Tesco in January.

Game of Thrones and Braveheart star James Cosmo also has his own whisky – Storyman – created in partnership with Annandale Distillery.