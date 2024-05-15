Pernod Ricard is to launch a new Spanish wine brand called Tapabrava.

Red and white blends (both rsp: £8/70cl) will roll into Tesco and Asda stores this week.

Tapabrava was created to offer “an easy choice for everyday mealtimes and hosting occasions”, said Pernod Ricard.

The Red Blend (12.5% abv) was “round, pleasant, warm and alluring with an intense and fruit-forward flavour”.

The White Blend (11.4% abv), meanwhile, offered “green hues full of citric notes and floral nuances with hints of white peach and apricot”.

Both blends had “distinct characteristics, and an approachable style”, according to Lucy Bearman, brand director for Pernod Ricard UK.

They were aimed at consumers that enjoyed “entertaining at home, often cooking new meals, and choosing new wines to complement food”, she added.

Last autumn, Pernod Ricard added Greasy Fingers – a disruptive wine brand targeted at younger craft beer and wine drinkers with “a high frequency of ordering gourmet fast food at home”.

Wine represents a fraction of Pernod Ricard’s sales at a global level, and – according to reports – the group is mulling the disposal of several of its high-profile wine assets.

Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate and Campo Viejo are among the brands it is thought to be open to selling.