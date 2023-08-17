Aldi aims to hire 1,700 people in its warehouses across the country between now and the end of the year.

It will support its plans to open an average store per week between now and Christmas, the discounter said.

Roles available in its regional distribution centres include full-time and part-time positions, with salaries of up to £53,000 per year. Most of the roles are warehouse selectors, receiving a minimum £13.18 an hour.

With Aldi’s UK estate currently standing at 998 stores, according to its website, the opening per week is set to take it to 1,016.

“As we continue to grow and attract new shoppers, we need even more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites to make everything possible,” said Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, being a part of the Aldi team means a great working environment. With it being an exciting time for the business there are also real opportunities to progress.”