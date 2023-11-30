Aldi has said it will invest £12m in lowering prices over the festive season, meaning 180 Christmas products will be an average 20% cheaper.

Products being dropped in price include stuffing, chocolate, prosecco and frozen party food, according to the discounter.

Aldi said it had lowered the price of almost 300 products already “in the past few months”, as well as announcing a ‘Christmas price lock’ on festive staples such as turkey crowns, pigs in blankets, Christmas puddings and festive vegetables. It means they remain the same prices as in 2022.

“This latest investment is part of our continued efforts to make great-quality food affordable for all, from party food treats to iconic Christmas essentials,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the festive season, so we’re doing all we can to keep our prices low this Christmas – just as we always do.”

The price cuts include: