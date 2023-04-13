Healthier snacking brand Graze has unveiled a new look and extended its range.

The “vibrant” new designs feature an enlarged white logo, intended to improve shelf stand-out.

The Unilever-owned brand has also expanded its Crunch range with a Peri Peri variant and its Oat Boosts range with a Sticky Toffee variant. Both snacks are HFSS compliant.

Peri Peri Crunch, which is made from flavoured peas, corn and broad beans, is available in 28g punnets and 100g sharing bags (rsp: £1.20 & £2.60).

Sticky Toffee Oat Boosts, which comprise wholegrain oats, chopped dates and treacle, are claimed to contain 45% less sugar than standard snack bars.

Both products have rolled into Tesco and Waitrose. Peri Peri Crunch sharing bags have also hit shelves in Morrisons, with Sticky Toffee Oat Boosts rolling into the retailer in June.

Graze has improved the recyclability of its packaging as part of the refresh. Its Crunch and Oat Boosts wrappers now feature on-pack recycling labels, and can be recycled with plastic bags and containers at major supermarkets.

“We truly believe that combining taste and health is the key to the future of snacking, and we’re committed to innovating to drive category growth in this new HFSS landscape,” said Graze CEO Joanna Allen.

“We’ve made huge changes across our portfolio – from a brand-new look and feel, to sustainability improvements in our packaging, to launching two new innovations into market that expertly combine health and delicious flavours,” she added.

The brand refresh will be supported by a £6m spend – Graze’s largest to date – spanning TV, social media and in-store shopper marketing. The campaign is live now, and will run until October 2023.