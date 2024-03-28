Nestlé has backed Orkney shop owner Dan ap Dafydd’s fundraising drive for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Ap Dafydd made headlines earlier this month when he mistakenly ordered 80 cases of Nestlé Easter eggs, instead of 80 single eggs, to his business Sinclair General Stores.

This meant his store, located on the island of Sanday – which has a population of around 500 – received a delivery of 720 Easter eggs.

After attracting the attention of the media, Ap Dafydd decided to hold a raffle of 100 Smarties and Kit Kat Easter eggs, with all proceeds going to the local RNLI branch.

He has so far raised more than £3,000.

Nestlé UK & Ireland has today announced it will match donations to the raffle up to the value of £10,000, with the aim of helping the fundraising effort reach £20,000 by Easter Sunday.

“When we saw Dan’s predicament we couldn’t resist getting involved,” said Nestlé marketing director for confectionery Beth Lucas.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Dan and support this fantastic initiative. It’s incredible to see how a simple mistake can turn into an opportunity to make a positive impact.”

Ap Dafydd said: “What started off as a silly mistake on my behalf has brought so much fun, laughter and joy – and for this, I am so happy.”