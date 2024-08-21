Greens Retail has reported a significant sales increase at its newly converted Iceland Local stores in Scotland.

Its store in Shettleston completed the conversion to a dual-branded fascia last week, after the first site in Dundee changed over on 13 July.

The Scottish grocer said customers were responding well, with the stores experiencing a significant increase in sales and footfall since converting.

Iceland is supplying around 30% of the stores’ range, including own-label and branded goods from its exclusive brand partnerships with Greggs, TGI Fridays, Harry Ramsden’s and Cathedral City.

Greens said it matched Iceland on pricing to “make sure customers get as much value as possible” which had proven “popular”.

The Iceland range sits alongside its existing supply deal with Nisa, which provides its stores with Co-op own-brand products.

“Iceland Local has been a game-changer for Greens Retail, and we’re thrilled by the incredible response from our customers,” said Greens Retail MD Harris Aslam.

“Partnering with Iceland has allowed us to bring a broader range of quality frozen products to our shoppers, creating a well-rounded shopping experience.

“The success we’ve seen in our first two stores is just the beginning, and we’re excited to expand this offering to existing and upcoming Greens stores. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the best range, value and availability to our communities.”

Greens, which operates 25 stores in total, said it was working with Iceland to introduce the range into several other stores.

As part of its expansion programme, with plans to open its first stores in England this year, Greens added: “As more stores come on board, they will also be looked at as potential targets for Iceland on launch.”