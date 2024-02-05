All Things Butter has partnered with farming charity Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution as part of its commitment to supporting the farming community.

The startup British organic dairy brand will be donating 1% of all its revenues to support RABI’s mission of aiding farming families across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in times of need.

The brand said it relied on a faming industry that was increasingly under strain due to factors beyond its control – EU funding, the cost of living crisis and climate change.

“All Things Butter relies upon the farming community to create its products and is proud to have developed a range that is made from a British farm, using organic British cream,” said brand co-founder Toby Hopkinson.

“We believe in the power of giving back to the communities that sustain us, and are proud to partner with RABI, contributing to its mission to support farming families at a time when they are facing monumental challenges,” he said.

Farming people face challenging, isolated conditions characterised by long working hours and the sector has a rate of accidents 20 times higher than the all-industry rate.

At the core of RABI’s mission is the commitment to address the unique needs of farming people by offering one-to-one support, advice and guidance tailored to individual circumstances.

All Things Butter was launched in November 2023 by Hopkinson and chef Thomas Straker and is manufactured by Brue Valley Farm in Somerset.

The brand said it wanted to form “deeper relationships with the community and support the incredible industry at a time when they truly need it” through its partnership with RABI.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with All Things Butter and applaud the value they place on farming people as vital to the success of their venture,” said Paul Pirie, head of fundraising at RABI.

“As RABI rolls out more programmes and initiatives to support farming communities across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, this exciting collaboration will allow us to sustain our efforts in empowering the worth and wellbeing of farming people.”