Arla has expanded its Anchor butter portfolio with the launch of a new Squeezy variant.

The new butter product will hit supermarkets in July and was designed to provide a “faster, easier route to more buttery bakes, with just a squeeze”, the dairy co-op said.

Anchor Squeezy (rsp: £3.35/500ml) is made from a mix of Anchor butter and 67% rapeseed oil.

“We’re excited to be launching Anchor Squeezy this summer, which is an innovative addition to the butter aisle,” said Holly Murray, director of BSM at Arla.

“Our ambition with this new product launch is to help shoppers who are looking for quick and easy solutions for their at-home baking creations – with the added knowledge that they’re still getting the great Anchor buttery taste.”

She added that many shoppers didn’t have time to wait for block butter to soften before baking, “so we’ve taken our delicious butter and popped it into a bottle”.

“All you need to do is take a squeeze of our butter, straight from the fridge and mix – it’s that simple,” she said.

According to The Grocer’s 2023 Top Products data, Anchor is the second-largest butter brand in the country with £129m worth of sales last year, up 3.9% compared to 2022 [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

Anchor Squeezy will be launching with a six-month money-back guarantee.

It will also be supported by a summer marketing campaign, which includes experiential, PR and digital campaigns.

The NPD marks a fresh attempt by Arla to cater for home cooking occasions. Its market-leading Lurpak brand unveiled a specialist Lurpak Cook’s Range in 2014 consisting of a clarified butter, a cooking liquid made from rapeseed oil and butter and a cooking mist. However, the supplier delisted the range some 17 months later following poor sales.

