Bel UK has extended its partnership with Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day into 2023, taking the Babybel brand’s tie-up with the charity into its 23rd year.

With the brand having donated more than £1.5m to the charity to date, this year’s partnership will see Babybel donating 5p to Comic Relief for every limited-edition promotional pack sold.

The limited-edition packs have been available to retailers to order since mid-February, and will be on sale in all major supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide from mid-March, while stocks last. Red Nose Day 2023 will take place on 17 March.

Money raised by this year’s edition of the charity appeal will help support people struggling with the cost of living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty in the UK and around the world.

Babybel – which said recent Red Nose Day tie-ups had driven “strong positive sales uplifts” – said retailers “should stock up on the limited-edition promotional packs and drive visibility in store to show their support, drive sales and maximise this opportunity”.

The brand’s fundraising activity will be supported through “significant” marketing investment including TV, VOD, PR, social and “fun-filled influencer and celebrity collaborations”, the brand said.

“Red Nose Day is all about the power of the collective making a difference, so this year at Babybel we’re calling on the UK public to find their way to become a hero for Comic Relief,” said Babybel senior brand manager Ollie Richmond.

“As the cost of living crisis remains prevalent, having a huge impact on millions across the country, the fantastic work that Comic Relief supports is needed more than ever. So, we’re extremely proud to be supporting the charity in their mission to help change lives.”

He added: “As we enter the 23rd year of our long-standing relationship, we really hope this year’s campaign, through the support of our retail partners, will result in even more money going to this worthy cause.”