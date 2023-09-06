Yazoo has added a new indulgent Thick n’ Creamy variant to its line-up.

The FrieslandCampina milkshake brand has introduced a new thicker-texture range of drinks in two flavours – Indulgent Chocolate and Creamy Strawberry.

The HFSS-compliant range (rsp: £1.49/300ml) will be available in grocery and convenience channels from mid-September.

The brand said Thick n’ Creamy was offered at an accessible price point to make it an affordable treat.

“Our own proprietary research has found milk drink consumers identify as being in one of two camps: those who favour a thinner, more refreshing consistency, and those who prefer a thicker, more indulgent drink,” said Maren Fuhrich, brand manager at Yazoo.

“Yazoo core caters brilliantly to those seeking a moment of flavourful refreshment, but Yazoo Thick n’ Creamy is perfectly positioned to appeal to shoppers craving a thicker, more indulgent milkshake.”

The milkshake offering is packaged in a uniquely shaped bottle featuring a blue and gold logo colourway to differentiate its “upscale proposition” from the Yazoo core lines.

The bottles are made from 100% rPET with tethered caps and new ‘easy peelable’ sleeves to make recycling easy.

All cocoa in the products is certified by the Rainforest Alliance.

The brand’s first permanent launch since 2016 will be supported by a marketing investment of over £150k, comprising organic social, paid digital, in-store support, and in-depot PoS, with further amplification of the launch set to go live in 2024 as part of Yazoo’s upcoming broadcast campaign.