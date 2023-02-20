Edward Devlin
Ed is a freelance journalist and editor covering retail and finance news.
- News
City snapshot: BrewDog enters Budweiser China joint venture to fuel Asian expansion
Craft brewer BrewDog has teamed up with Budweiser as part of a major expansion plan in China.
- News
Havabier, Bemus and Jump Ship turn to crowd to scale no & low brands
Three start-ups in the burgeoning no & low alcohol category have successfully raised almost £1m combined from the crowd
- News
Media Bites 17 February: Nestlé, Aldi, Devro, SSP Group
The papers pick up the latest annual results from the world’s biggest food group, Nestlé.
- News
IFF agrees $220m sale of UK-based Flavour Specialty Ingredients to Exponent
IFF has agreed to offload its UK-based Flavour Specialty Ingredients (FSI) division to private equity firm Exponent in a $220m deal.
- News
Devro receives revised £562m offer from Saria as Unite plots strike in pay dispute
The revised price will see shareholders receive 320p a share in cash, up from 316.1p, in addition to a second 10p interim dividend.
- News
Media Bites 16 February: Morrisons, Wilko, Mowi, Heineken, Kraft Heinz
The papers pick up a credit ratings downgrade for Morrisons, alongside job cuts at Wilko, controversy over Norwegian salmon tax and results for Heineken and Kraft Heinz
- News
Morrisons’ credit rating slashed amid concerns over leverage
Morrisons’ credit rating has been downgraded in response to disappointing sales and profits at the private equity-owned supermarket
- News
Kraft Heinz warns of more price hikes in 2023 to combat higher costs
Kraft Heinz is the latest global consumer packaged goods group to report a strong double-digit jump in the fourth quarter of 2022 thanks to hefty price rises.
- News
City snapshot: UK inflation slows for third consecutive month
Inflation has eased for the third month in a row but food price rises show no sign of slowing down. Plus, Heineken reports higher-than-expected profits
- News
Coca-Cola beats expectations as higher prices lift revenues
Coca-Cola has revealed a strong set of fourth quarter and full-year results as consumer stuck with the soft drinks giant’s range of beverages despite inflated prices.
- News
Media Bites 14 February: Amazon, Iceland, Lilt
Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy has vowed to double down on the company’s struggling grocery store business.
- News
Valeo Foods appoints 2 Sisters boss Ronald Kers as CEO
Kers will take up his new role in the summer following Seamus Kearney’s decision to step back from a day-to-day leadership role within the business
- News
City snapshot: DX Group confirms corporate espionage claim from rival
Logistics group DX has confirmed this morning it is the subject of a corporate espionage claim in the High Court from a rival
- News
Burts Snacks set to unlock growth with backing from new owner Europe Snacks
MD Dave McNulty, who will continue to run Burts as a standalone business, told The Grocer the acquisition would help unlock further potential in the snacking category.
- News
Struggling CBD brand Love Hemp calls in administrators
A notice on the brand’s website said Paul Cooper and Jamie Taylor of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint administrators of Love Hemp Ltd on 9 February 2023
- News
Media Bites 10 February: Unilever, Deliveroo, British American Tobacco
Unilever’s annual results dominate the headlines in this morning’s business pages, alongside news that Deliveroo is to axe 350 jobs
- News
Media Bites 9 February: John Lewis/M&S, Burts Snacks, PZ Cussons
M&S could overtake John Lewis Partnership to become the nation’s seventh largest retailer by sales before the end of this year
- News
When in Rome returns to crowd as retail distribution for eco-friendly wine grows
Sustainable wine start-up When in Rome has returned to the crowd to raise an additional £400k to support its growing retail listings in the UK as demand picks up for more environmentally friendly packaging in the category
- News
Mackie’s profits melted by surging costs despite record market share
Profits have slumped at Scottish ice cream maker Mackie’s despite the brand boosting market share to its highest-ever level as surging costs squeezed margins.
- News
Serious Sweets snaps up premium marshmallow brand Mallow & Marsh
Own-label confectionery maker Serious Sweets has continued its acquisition spree with the takeover of premium marshmallow brand Mallow & Marsh.