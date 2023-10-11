Campaign group The Humane League UK has secured an appeal on all grounds against a High Court decision that deemed the government acted lawfully in allowing the use of fast-growing chickens in farming.

The charity argued that the use of so-called frankenchickens breached the Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulations 2007, which states farmed animals can’t be kept if their genes cause them suffering.

In May, the High Court rejected the legal challenge from the charity and judge Ross Cranston ruled that Defra’s policies and practices were not unlawful.

The Right Honourable Lord Justice William Davis said when granting the appeal that “there is a legitimate argument to the contrary [of the High Court decision] which needs to be considered by the court”.

Broiler chickens have been genetically selected over decades to prioritise fast growth to produce as much meat as possible in the shortest possible time. The charity argued that as a result the chickens can suffer from a wide range of health and welfare issues, including heart attacks, lameness, green muscle disease, hock burns and organ failure.

“We know from extensive research that fast-growing breeds of chickens fundamentally do not have a life worth living because of the severe health and welfare issues they suffer from, so we’re pleased to support this case and hope we can help to make a huge difference to the lives of these animals,” said RSPCA poultry expert Kate Parkes.

The defendant, Defra, argued that it had no policy that condoned or permitted the use of ‘frankenchickens’.

“We are delighted that this highly significant case has been granted permission to appeal,” said Edie Bowles, MD of Advocates for Animals and solicitor for The Humane League UK in the case. “The judge recognised that the interpretation of this law carries immense significance.

“Our client argues that the law protects every animal from having detriment hardwired into their genes,” she added. “That is why this matter is going to the Court of Appeal, and we will make sure our client is ready.”

Around 90% of the UK’s chickens reared for meat are fast-growing breeds, amounting to one billion animals per year. Over one million of these chickens die before slaughter on UK farms every week, excluding bird flu deaths, the charity said.