Winner: Tesco – Whoosh

Amid the rise – and seeming fall – of the rapid grocers, Tesco’s Whoosh service has gone from strength to strength.

Promising delivery on thousands of products from a local Express branch in under an hour, Whoosh is now live in around 1,000 stores.

In March, it emerged Tesco had beaten its Whoosh rollout target by 25%.

It’s a milestone that has required the retailer to adapt its ways of working, to become agile enough to compete with the startups.

Throughout several trials, Tesco has tweaked delivery fees and fulfilment times to get the balance of speed and profitability just right, creating a model that is sustainable.

And the service often beats its own promise of delivery within the space of an hour. More than 90% of orders made through Whoosh arrive on the doorstep in just 30 minutes.

