Winner: Sainsbury’s

Tesco enjoyed a four-year winning streak in the availability category, but this year’s crown goes to Sainsbury’s.

With 92.5% availability, Sainsbury’s performed better than the 90.8% it scored a year ago. However, in a year that brought widespread supply chain issues including fruit and vegetable shortages, Sainsbury’s winning score was some way off the 93.3% availability Tesco achieved last year.

Second place in this year’s award went to Asda with 91.4% availability, a marked improvement on last year’s 89.8%, while Morrisons and Tesco tied at 91.1%. Waitrose brought up the rear with availability of 90.9% following IT glitches that led to several periods of low availability.

There were just six full baskets between the retailers, versus eight last year. Morrisons and Sainsbury’s filled two each and Asda and Tesco one.

