Winner: Trip

When wife-and-husband duo Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury founded Trip in 2019, CBD drinks were a niche concept. As Ferdi remembers, most CBD products came in “dark brown bottles covered in big green leaves”. The couple decided to shake things up with Instagram-worthy pastel cans that looked mainstream.

The results are clear. Having gone viral across Instagram and TikTok, Trip is fast gaining listings and sales. It is now available in the likes of Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Ocado, as well as big out-of-home players such as Soho House. On a retail level, Trip has become the fastest-growing soft drink in the UK.

That’s playing out well with fundraisers: Trip has raised £17m since launch and £10m in 2022. Given the increase in demand for alcohol alternatives and stress relief, the couple can’t see that momentum slowing any time soon.

